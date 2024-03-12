Twitter critic, Mr Unwise has slammed Popular Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel after his wife, Mjay Anidugbe bagged a recent deal.

Recall that Mjay recently landed an endorsement deal with Mikano Motors, a multi-million dollar vehicle company in Nigeria.

This news sparked debate online, with some questioning her suitability for the role.

A popular Twitter critic named Mr Unwise criticized the decision, stating that Kizz Daniel shouldn’t have allowed his wife, who has kept a private profile, bag such deal.

The Twitter critic suggested that Mrs Anidugbe should prioritize childcare over pursuing professional opportunities.

He further argued that Kizz Daniel himself would be a better fit for the brand due to his celebrity status.

In his words;

“Kizz,it’s unwîse how ur wife who isn’t known is bagging ambassadorial deal yet u jst focusing on music.More unwîse not opting fr the deal since u’re famous already.This’ll help boost sales fr the brand.She ‘d focus on caring fr her lil kids at home,not looking for deals.Só unwîse”

The post has sparked reactions online. Many people criticized Mr. Unwise’s viewpoint, highlighting the importance of female empowerment and financial independence.

Fans and supporters expressed their support for Mjay taking this opportunity. They commended her for pursuing her goals while potentially being a mother.

See the post below;

