The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President, Emeka Rollas, has provided an update on the health of Nollywood actor Zack Orji.

The announcement comes after rumors circulated online suggesting Orji’s death.

Rollas, while speaking to Afia TV on Wednesday. confirmed that Zack Orji underwent two brain surgeries and is currently recovering well.

He also revealed that although the actor is recovering in good health and is able to speak, he is advised to travel abroad for a follow-up examination after the surgeries.

According to him, the AGN is working towards facilitating this follow-up care.

Emeka strongly condemned the spread of misinformation, calling it “inhuman” and driven by a desire for online attention.

In his words;

“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.”

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as to speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually putting together money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman.”

ALSO READ:“Two broke people dating should be a crime” – Cynthia Morgan says broke men shouldn’t date broke women, reveal why