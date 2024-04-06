Nigerian comedian and actor, Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, AKA Nkubi has welcomed his first child with his wife.

The comedian shared the joyful news with his fans on Instagram through a heartwarming video montage featuring photos from his wife’s pregnancy.

However, Nkubi did not disclose the gender of his first child.

The exciting announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities.

Elsie Okpocha said: “Omggggg. Thank you, Lord!!! Congratulations my people”

Ugoccie wrote: “Congratulations Chief”

MC Edo Pikin wrote: “My man, big congratulations”

Chika Lann wrote: “Oh Chim. Congratulations Nwoke Obioma!”

Pelumi Buari wrote: “God did! I’m so happy for you Nkubi!!! Congratulations”

Eko Sãvage wrote: “Congratulations big stout”

Empress Onyi wrote: “Waking up to the Best news ever. Congrats ndi Nkem, am so happy”

Comedian Woos wrote: “Da da Daddy twins! Congratulations”

See his post below:

