Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has dragged Wizkid and his crew to filth following a recent outburst by the singer.

During his fight with Davido , Big Wiz as he is fondly called, made a social media post criticizing Davido’s team, including songwriter Peruzzi.

He suggested their musical achievements paled in comparison to his own.

“U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer song writer go to sleep at night thinking you actually got anything on me in music wish u all well ✌️” he wrote.

This post directly insulted both Peruzzi’s songwriting ability and the success of Davido’s crew.

Reacting to this, Peruzzi countered Wizkid’s comments, sparking a heated discussion.

“Swear Say You No Find Me “ he wrote, implying Wizkid secretly admires him.

Throwing a shade, Peruzzi stated that unlike Davido’s circle, artists under Wizkid ‘s label might not be as commercially successful, suggesting they lack the income to cover basic phone expenses.

“Atleast I dey online, any of your artists fit but data? Smh” he wrote.

