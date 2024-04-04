Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot has distanced herself from her sister and the deceased’s wife.

The conflict began when Karimot publicly criticized those requesting DNA tests for Mohbad’s son.

She also made serious accusations against Mohbad himself, claiming he had infected his wife, Omowunmi, with STDs, forcing her to take antibiotics frequently.

Karimot even went as far as threatening to involve the US government if Omowunmi or their son faced any harm.

Omowunmi responded by expressing deep gratitude to the public for their unwavering support, crediting them with her and her son’s ability to cope with their immense loss.

She urged fans to remember Mohbad as a loving and kind man, insisting she would readily choose him as her husband again.

Omowunmi categorically denied ever accusing Mohbad of having STDs, being part of a cult, using drugs, or being physically abusive.

While acknowledging the well-meaning intentions behind the desire to defend her, she expressed her sincere appreciation for all the support.

Reacting to this in a viral. Video, Karimot announces she’s severing ties with Mohbad’s wife and family.

She told her sister to no longer include her in matters related to Mohbad, stating she will not be involved in “his case” any further.

Despite the divide, Karimot expresses her continued support for Omowunmi during this challenging time.

She offered prayers for God’s guidance as Omowunmi navigates this difficult path.

“Omowunmi From today, anything that has to do with your husband, count me out. I Titilayo will never involve myself anymore. My prayer is that God shall see you through. I am not scared of anybody but I am done with MOH’s case. Now let me tell you, if Jossy(MOH’s Dad) comes for me, I will come for him too. The disclaimer you made this morning was for me but I will not get mad”.she said.

