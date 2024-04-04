Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, has been reportedly arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

News of the arrest emerged online today with reports suggesting it took place at Pinnock Estate, in Lagos State on April 3, 2024, at 3 pm.

The news has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users expressing a variety of emotions:

Many people questioned the reason for Bobrisky’s arrest. Some are asking if it’s related to his finances or perhaps his flamboyant lifestyle.

His fans of Bobrisky have expressed concern about his well-being and are eagerly awaiting more information.

EFCC has not disclosed why Bobrisky was arrested.

