Nigerian singer, Patoranking has decided to go back to school after his daughters tackled him for not pronouncing ‘Pizza’ correctly.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page showing him driving with his daughters in the back.

They appear to be on their way out for pizza, but things take a turn when Patoranking announces their destination.

His pronunciation of “pizza” doesn’t fly with his daughters, who playfully but firmly correct him.

The video captures the girls questioning their dad if he’s maybe a little “clumsy” or perhaps confused himself with a “little girl” because of his pronunciation.

Patoranking, in good humor, admits defeat, jokingly saying he might need to head back to school to brush up on his skills.

The video has sparked reactions online. Many have complimented the daughters on their focus on proper pronunciation, while others playfully suggested the girls use their French skills to keep teasing Patoranking.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I don’t know what I did to deserve you. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life” Chisom Steve pens heartwarming note to husband , Iyke Anchor