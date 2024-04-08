Self-acclaimed Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, known for his outspoken commentary, celebrated his 30th birthday today, April 8th with a unique blend of humor and reflection.

In a video posted online, the social media commentator, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, showcased some funny dance moves while holding a radio.

Sharing the birthday video, VeryDarkMan acknowledged turning 30 with a touch of dark humor.

He pointed out that he is “getting closer to the grave.”

The influencer concluded with the phrase “ALUTA CONTINUA,” a Nigerian Pidgin English expression meaning “The Struggle Continues.”

He wrote:

“8-4-1994 Damn i turned 30 years old today….getting closer to the grave i see 🤷…..ALUTA CONTINUA”

