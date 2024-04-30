Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie is expressing grief over the passing of his Junior colleague, Junior Pope and four others in a recent boat accident.

In a video circulating online, the actor lamented the untimely demise of the movie star, whom he affectionately calls “son.”

According to him, his life was cut short the way Nigerians never expected.

Pete Edochie acknowledged the impact made by Junior Pope, describing him as “a gift to the world”.

Speaking further, the legendary actor urged fans to “embrace his spirit.” He called for an end to the “nonsense” surrounding Junior Pope’s death on social media.

Pete Edochie emphasized the importance of allowing Junior Pope’s soul to rest in peace.

He said;

“His l!fe was cut short the way we never expected it; we shall all go someday, but not in this manner.

I want to make a general appeal let us pray to God to accept the soul of Junior Pope and cut out the n0ns£nse people have been putting out on social media.

Let us allow his soul to rest. I am appealing. My son Junior Pope was a gift to the entire world,”

He concluded the video by expressing gratitude to businessman E-Money for his commitment to supporting Junior Pope’s children.

Watch below;

