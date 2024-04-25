Nigerian Muslim crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked conversation online with his views on Islamic burial practices.

In a resurfaced video from an Instagram live session, Bobrisky states he is a Muslim and expresses his love for the religion.

However, he also raised a point of disagreement.

Bobrisky specifically mentioned discomfort with the Islamic tradition of burying the dead quickly after death.

He humorously suggested people might not be truly dead and could potentially revive themselves if given more time.

The video shows Bobrisky playfully imagining a scenario where he’s mistakenly buried and then revived by God.

He jokingly instructs his hypothetical children not to rush his burial in case God decides to send him back to live as a man – referencing his male gender identity at birth.

He said;

“I love Muslim a lot, I’m a proud Muslim, I don’t like the way they bury people easily, give time now, I fit wake up again now, I go tell my children, if your mum don die no try me oh, no go put me inside ground oh, wait first, God fit pursue me back, say this is not the person I created, I created a boy, I didn’t create a woman, Oya go back to earth, and go and be yourself.”

Watch the video below;

