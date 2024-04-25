A Nigerian lady is celebrating a fresh start after returning Nigeria after two years in the UK.

In a heartwarming video on TikTok, the lady identified as @nikkystar_55 shared her decision to leave the UK grind behind and embrace a simpler life in Nigeria.

The video documents her joyful family packing up and preparing for their return.

It also shows her reconnecting with her Nigerian roots, enjoying local food, and even getting her hands dirty cultivating fresh produce.

According to the woman, the decision to return to Nigeria was solidified when her husband met a colleague at work in the UK who also felt the pull of home.

This heartwarming video has sparked conversation, resonating with those who have considered a similar life change.

omonigho said, “I am extremely exhausted in this UK, the day I fly out of this country lasan… I no dey come back again ooo… na small time remain… people won’t understand until they enter… I wish you success sis”.

Rissa said, “I don’t blame you. Been living in the UK for over 24 years and my husband and I are thinking of relocating either Canada or Nigeria. Honestly tired”.

Mumc Omotoke said, “Left in February too and I’ve never felt more fulfilled, the life over there isn’t for me and can’t be for me !”

DICHÉ said, “did you actually decide to leave , or was the COS revoked and you had 60 days to switch ? or are you a millionaire back home ? 😳”

