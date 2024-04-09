Nollywood actress Biola Bayo is overflowing with joy as her son celebrates his first birthday today.

If you recall, the proud mother publicly shared in April 2023 that she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy.

Taking to her Instagram page, Biola Bayo shared beautiful birthday photos of her son to mark jis special day.

In her caption, the actress showered her son with love, listing his various names.

Bayo went on to express her gratitude, stating, “It is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight.”

She concluded the post with a birthday wish for her son.

In her words;

“Please permit me to flood your timeline for just 2 days because it’s my Odogwu’s birthday tomorrow. BABY T.A IS ONE!KING ASHER IS ONE!TIOLUWANIMI IS ONE!It is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight.HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE OMO AKIN”

See below;

