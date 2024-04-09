Legendary Chinese actor, Jackie Chan has addressed recent concerns about his health as he celebrates his 70th birthday with fans.

Sharing throwback photos via his verified Facebook page, the action movie icon acknowledged the surprise of reaching this milestone with a touch of humor.

He went on to express his gratitude for a long and successful career filled with daring stunts.

Jackie Chan quoted his friend Sammo Hung, saying “being able to grow old is a fortunate thing,” especially for someone in the demanding profession of stunt work.

The superstar also addressed recent online photos that caused concern about his health.

He assured fans that the disheveled appearance was for a movie role, requiring “white hair, white beard and look old.”

On his birthday , Jackie Chan reflected on his six decades in entertainment. He revealed that he has been in the entertainment business for 62 years and cherish every moment.

The message concluded with a heartfelt thank you to fans.

He wrote;

“To all my dearest friends and fans from all over the world:

Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: “Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!”

Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l’m 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: “being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.” Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.

Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health. I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.

Recently my staff have been going through my photo archives and found so many memorable photos. I’ve selected a few to post with this message. Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all.

A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”

