A Nigerian lady has ignited a social media debate with her views on wedding expenses, specifically focusing on the financial burden placed on bridesmaids, also known as asoebi girls.

In a viral video, she argued that brides-to-be should shoulder the cost of accommodation** for their bridesmaids during the wedding festivities.

The lady contended that Asoebi girls already face a significant financial burden. They typically purchase expensive asoebi outfits, which are special uniforms worn by the bridal party, and sometimes pay for their own makeup artists.

Adding the cost of accommodation creates an additional financial strain.

She argues that if a bride cannot afford to cover her bridesmaids’ lodging, postponing the wedding might be a more considerate option. This allows the bride time to save up for the additional expense.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some users supporting the woman’s perspective.

They believe brides should be mindful of the financial constraints their bridesmaids might face.

Others argue that wedding traditions vary, and in some cultures, bridesmaids are expected to cover their own costs.

