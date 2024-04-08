Mabel Makun, the wife of Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has dropped a cryptic post hours after her husband announced the end of their marriage after 20 years.

Recall that yesterday, the comic actor had announced their separation via his Instagram page.

The news came after rumors of marital trouble had been circulating for some time.

In an Instagram post, AY acknowledged the challenges in their marriage and admitted to making mistakes.

He stated that he took responsibility for his actions and that blame shouldn’t solely fall on one person.

The movie producer also expressed his desire to keep the details private out of respect for his family.

Minutes later, Mabel dropped a cryptic message which is allegedly directed to AY Makun.

‘’Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react. I don’t argue. I don’t dive into the drama. I simply remove myself” she wrote.

