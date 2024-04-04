A recent online feud between Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, and her elder sister, Karimot has brought a wave of sadness to fans of the late singer.

It all started when Karimot criticized those requesting a DNA test to confirm Mohbad’s paternity of his son.

She then levied a serious allegation, claiming the singer had infected Omowunmi with STDs, forcing her to take antibiotics repeatedly.

Karimot even went as far as threatening to involve the US government if Omowunmi or their son faced any harm.

Taking to social media, Omowunmi released a statement directly addressing the controversy.

She categorically denied ever accusing Mohbad of having STDs, being part of a cult, using drugs, or being physically abusive.

While acknowledging the well-meaning intentions behind the desire to defend her, she expressed her sincere appreciation for all the support.

Omowunmi urged fans to remember Mohbad as a loving and kind man, insisting she would readily choose him as her husband again.

In her words;

“Dear all,

I would like to appreciate everyone who stood by my son and I. You are the reason we are still breathing in this trying moment.

I would like to urge you all to please preserve the lovely memory of my husband. My husband was a good and loving man and I would marry him over and over again.

I have never personally at any time told anyone that my husband gave me STDs, belonged to a cult, on drugs and neither have I told anyone he beats me. I know you all love me and want to defend Liam and I, we truly appreciate it

I’m alive to take the blame, pressure, accusations, and curses. Sadly, my husband can’t defend himself. I love my husband, even in death I still honor him. If you love me, please respect the memory of my husband. My own Nigga, my defender, the shoulder I lean on, my friend, my Ileriouluwa is a Good man. He was good to us, his family and friends.

Liam, our son would grow up to read and see everything about his father (Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba) and u want him to be proud of his father’s legacy.

Thank you very much again for your unwavering love toward Mohbad, Liam and I. God bless you more and more”.

Karimot, however, isn’t backing down. She responded with a veiled threat, promising a forthcoming statement that appears intended to counter Omowunmi’s claims.

“Expect my response shortly with your disclaimer”. Karimot tell Mohbad’s wife.

See below;

