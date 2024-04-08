A traditional wedding ceremony in Nigeria took an unexpected turn when the bride defied tradition and chose a bottle of honey over a Bible.

The video, posted on TikTok by @alaga_ire_ayo, has gone viral and ignited a debate online.

In the video, the Master of Ceremonies instructs the bride to select one item from a selection of gifts presented by the groom’s family.

Traditionally, the bride chooses the Bible, symbolizing faith and guidance in marriage.

However, this bride surprised everyone by picking the bottle of honey over a bible.

This seemingly simple act caused visible frustration for the bride’s mother, who can be seen leaving the scene in anger.

The video has sparked a lively discussion online. Some viewers applauded the bride for following her own wishes while others criticized the mother’s strong reaction, suggesting she should respect her daughter’s decision and avoid negativity on the wedding day.

BlazerFreshchic opined: “I love that this generation is going back to tradition. Whoever messed up the previous generation with religion did a bad job. Good to see she stood her ground, she knows what she wanted. Mum picked what she wanted on her own wedding, so allow her the young lady pls.”

HTBILLION noted: “My own is why must the mother get angry to the extent of walking away. Mothers need to learn that their children will turn to adults and start talking their own decisions. She just wan use bad energy spoil the wedding.”

leoleoqueen said: “I think people brides should even stop picking picking Bible. It’s not only sweet words and blessings that’s in the bible, there are curses and adversaries in there. Honey is the best and that’s the Yoruba tradition.”

TajudeenR wrote: “And, honey is sweet. She wants a sweet life not a religious life. What’s wrong with that? The mother should step aside, be happy for her daughter and stop trying to keep controlling her adult /now married daughter.”

