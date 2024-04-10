Mabel Makun, the ex-wife of Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has addressed Nigerians following recent speculations after AY announced their separation.

Recall that Blogger, Gistlover accused AY of cheating on Mabel with different women. The blogger alos alleged that Mabel is currently dating another man.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mabel Makun appreciated the support she’s received from her fans.

She went on to reveal that Many lies have been peddled against her and attacks orchestrated on the social media space.

However, she emphasized the importance of privacy for herself, AY, and especially their children.

According to her, she choose to keep quiet because she respects her ex-husband and prioritize their children’s well-being during this challenging time.

She wrote;

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone.

However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also the father of my children whom I have been with for some years deserves a certain level of respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly because of our children whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritized.

Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space but I will honor my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage have taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.

I wish him the very best in his journey as well.

God bless us all”.

See below;

