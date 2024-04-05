Nigerian actor Stan Nze has written a lovely to his mother as she marks her 57th birthday with affection.

The movie star took to Instagram to share a lovely video fo himself and mother.

Stan described his mother as his “first girlfriend” and the “first love of his life.”

He went on to express his deep appreciation for her sacrifices in raising him, acknowledging her strength.

While wishing his mother a happy birthday , Stan Nze prayed for continued good health, God’s unwavering love, and inner peace.

He wrote:

“Grand Ma is 57 today 😍😍😍 Yuppy Mama forever. My first girl friend, the first love of my life 🤗

Happy Birthday Mummy 🎂

Thank you for sacrificing to give us the best. You are indeed the strongest woman I know and today I pray for even greater strength for you, God’s unwavering love and His peace that passes all understanding 💐

Here’s to greater years ahead 🥂”

See below:

