Nigerian comedian, AY Makun has confirmed his separation from his wife after 20 years of marriage.

Recall that the actor got married to his wife,Mabel in 2008. They shares two daughters together.

Taking to his Instagram page, AY Makun confirmed his separation from his wife after 20 years of marriage.

The content creator emphasized his desire to maintain privacy for the sake of his family, particularly his first daughter, and avoid negativity.

He acknowledged the challenges of navigating a public separation while protecting his loved ones’ mental health.

AY expressed his frustration with blogs spreading “lies” about him and his belief that the whole truth would eventually emerge.

Gistlover had speculated that AY cheated on his wife several times; hence the separation.

AY wrote;

“Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues. Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak. Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that i have reached that stage in my life where I can not be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved. Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online.

Yes! Without compromising my family, i have found myself doing some things that i am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/ marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blames in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones.

Presently, i am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are traveling faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies”

