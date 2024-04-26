The graduation ceremony of a Nigerian lady became even more special after her boyfriend surprised her with a proposal.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The University graduate shared the video online, titled “All about my sign-out and engagement.”

The video begins with her showcasing her graduation certificate, signifying her academic accomplishment. Her joy intensifies as she reveals a beautiful diamond ring on her finger.

The video then shows the Nigerian lady holding cash and a check for 1 million naira, which was given to her by her boyfriend during the proposal.

The romantic gesture has sparked reactions online.Many social media users congratulated the couple on their happy news.

Some viewers expressed their hopes for a similar celebratory experience, where personal milestones and proposals coincide.

🌺KOKOMMA: “was expecting this from sofeya 😭😭but I no understand their own loud congratulations baby girl more is coming.”

promise: “sometimes i just wonder if I’m the one lowering my standards or I’m just not lucky.”

Oyinnn: “Who first bath me when my mama born me I wan know where the person pour the water.”

presh cutie: “cry with me if you haven’t received a surprise in ur life.”

Nwababy: “Belike sey na girls wey no bleach de find husband now🥺🥰🥰congrats boo.”

Nurse Pekky: “Congratulations mama🥰. I tap from you cause next month I’m equally signing out.”

chef Angel: “if na juju Una dey use tell me I go use😂 I have not receive gift 😭 congratulations.”

laosemperor: “na gal wey calm down go enjoy but u fit still calm down mke moni still come anoda person go replace u. I come in peace.”

Watch the video below:

