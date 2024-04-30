Nigerian comedian, OGB Recent has thrown a shade at Wizkid.

This comes hours after his beef with Davido.

In a social media post, OGB Recent threw shade at Wizkid, suggesting the last time he had a major hit song was when fuel prices were 300 per litre in Nigeria.

Currently, fuel prices in some parts of the country are three times higher than what OGB referenced.

Defending Davido, the content creator revealed that the singer surpasses Wizkid in terms of musical influence and popularity.

He wrote:

“The last time that guy get hit song fuel dey 300 per litre. You are bigger than them, OBO the biggest PR in Africa”.

See the post:

