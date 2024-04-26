Vera Anyim, the woman who became an internet sensation after a church incident involving her educational background, begged Nigerians to help her with an accommodation.

This comes after she returned to Abuja from Port Harcourt. Remember the controversy in church? It was after that incident that a hotel owner in Port Harcourt extended a surprising offer to Vera.

He offered her an ambassdorial deal, a luxurious stay for one week and an expensive phone.

Upon returning to Abuja from Port Harcourt, Anyim Vera took to social media to beg Nigerians to assist her with an accomodation.

She expressed gratitude for a safe journey and acknowledged the whirlwind that transformed her into an unexpected celebrity.

Anyim admits she was never prepared for the public eye and feels overwhelmed by the sudden attention.

Vera begged Nigerians to help her secure safe housing as she lacks funds.

According to her, there is security issues in her current residence.

She voiced anxieties about public perception, fearing people might make assumptions about newfound wealth due to her fame. This might lead to a potential danger.

In her words;

“I’m back to Abuja, I want to thank God for the successful journey granted me and my team. I want to say to Nigeria, you know this thing that happen is a things of joy, I never dream of it, it came this moment, i never dream of being a celebrity. It just came all of a sudden.

I never prepared for it. I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me in accommodation because I am not buoyant now to rent a house, where I am staying now is risky, insecurity, and is very open place, and due to everybody has already know I am a celebrity.. when I left Abuja some people in my compound don’t know what was happening but I was there and so many of them have heard what was going on.

And some have said they are waiting for me, my brother that stays with me told me that people gathered all waiting for me, common man on the street might not understand this, you know they may think I have gone to Port Harcourt and they have given me a much money, they have given me phone worth 1.8m, land, and so on. That is why I am voicing out asking for assistance to unable me get a place I can stay so that my life can be safe.

As I’m talking to you, I’m just hiding myself so that people will not come amd be misbehaving at my side…So please if there is anyway you can help me for me to get accommodation where I can be secured as a human being, intelligent people know what I am talking about.

Things like this I don’t need to move or stay anyhow, if you don’t mind you can assist me, nothing is too small.”

