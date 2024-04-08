Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has sparked rumors regarding the recent divorce of comedian Ayo Makun, known as AY, and his wife, Mabel.

Recall that the actor recently announced his separation from his wife Mabel after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans wondering about the cause of the split.

While neither AY Makun nor Mabel have publicly commented on the reason for their divorce, blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has made unsubstantiated claims that several women played a role in the marriage’s demise.

She alleged that 3 ladies are responsible for wrecking Ayo Makun’s marriage.

According to her, an unnamed Big Brother Naija reality show participant became pregnant by AY twice.

The blogger claims the second pregnancy caused significant marital problems before being terminated.

Secondly, she alleged that a Musician’s Baby Mama, who is a friend of Mabel, is accused of having an affair with AY.

Another allegation involves the wife of an unnamed actor, who was reportedly friends with Mabel. The blogger suggests this woman was also romantically involved with AY.

Adding another layer to the rumors, SDK alleged a romantic relationship between a fashion designer who styled AY and his wife, Mabel.

She wrote;

“THREE BEAUTIFUL LADIES PARTIALLY FINGERED IN BREAKUP OF COMEDIANS MARRIAGE…

BIG BROTHER STAR -PREGNANT TWICE FOR THE COMEDIAN AND THE SECOND PREGNANCY CAUSED PROBLEMS BEFORE IT WAS TAKEN OUT

MUSICIANS BABY MAMA YOU ARE ACCUSED OF GBENSHING HIM SEVERALLY DESPITE BEING FRIENDS WITH THE WIFE…

ACTORS WIFE: YOU ARE ACCUSED OF WARMING HIS BED; THERE ARE RECEIPTS AND THE WIFE IS MAD AT YOU FOR BETRAYING HER LIKE THIS

THE FASHION DESIGNER PIMPING FOR THE COMEDIAN AND BANGING HIS WIFE……

These three people are part of those responsible for the crash, Don’t ask me to keep quiet, the betrayals are too much from the stories…

This is a Nollywood script and I am waiting for the premiere…

Enjoy the rest of the day”.

See below;

ALSO READ:“My painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies” AY Makun says as he announces separation from his wife after 20 years of Marriage