Nigerian singer, Davido has achieved another milestone, becoming the first in his circle to own a private jet.

The news broke through the singer’s official Twitter account, where he announced the arrival of his brand new Bombardier Global 7500.

This luxurious aircraft adds to Davido’s collection of high-end vehicles.

The Bombardier Global 7500 is a popular choice among private jet owners, known for its:

Upscale interior design

Spacious cabins for comfortable travel

Impressive range, making long-distance journeys a breeze

Fans of Davido have erupted in celebration over his new Private jet, expressing their excitement and eagerly awaiting his future accomplishments.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Anything that has to do with your husband count me out” – Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot distances herself from his widow wife (Video)