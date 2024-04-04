Popular Nigerian skit maker, Mr Funny aka Sabinus and his wife, Ciana Chapman has welcome their first child.

The comedian announced the exciting news of his child’s birth during an Instagram live session on Wednesday night.

He briefly shared the moment with his fans and followers before signing off.

The live session offered a heartwarming glimpse of Sabinus cradling his first child.

While the baby’s gender hasn’t been revealed yet, the joy on Sabinus’ face was evident.

News of the birth has sparked a wave of congratulations from Sabinus’ fans and well-wishers who flooded his social media page to celebrate this new chapter in his life.

