Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky, known for his cosmetic surgeries and online presence, has generated discussion after a recent court appearance.

A video circulating online shows Bobrisky veiled in court, leading some viewers to comment on his figure.

Social media users have specifically noted that Bobrisky appears to have a flatter chest and buttocks in the video compared to his usual surgically enhanced appearance..

This has fueled online debate, with some users questioning whether Bobrisky opted to remove implants for the court appearance or simply concealed them effectively.

The video has also sparked criticism of the courtroom’s general condition, with some viewers commenting on its atmosphere.

drpenking on X wrote; “So Bobrisky buttocks and breast didn’t follow her to court? 😳.”

mzzsholz: So he didn’t do surgery? Abi e pack am well ni 😢😢😢.

hilariousjpo’: Him yansh don flat quick 😂😂😂😂.

__laura.baby_: Is this a courtroom or a library ? 🤔😂.

virtually.an.angel: Some of these files displayed and possibly abandoned here are the reason some people are still in jail 😢.

megachef_ng: Wait bobrisky no get yansh 😮.

certifiedmichae: Brotherhood Inside Courts, Sisterhood Outside Life 😂.

Watch below;

So Bobrisky buttocks and breast didn’t follow her to court? 😳 pic.twitter.com/tsUC6UhhB1 — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) April 5, 2024

