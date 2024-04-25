Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has sparked a heated discussion online regarding outfits worn by women at the gym.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the movie star expressed his disapproval of what he considers “revealing” clothing worn by women at the gym.

According to him, such attire is “tempting” and distracting for men focused on their workouts.

Williams Uchemba even went so far as to say he stopped attending a public gym because of those outfits worn by women. He opted for a home gym due to this discomfort.

The video has sparked reactions online

Some users voiced agreement with Uchemba, advocating for more conservative gym attire for women.

Others emphasized the importance of men exercising self-control and not being distracted.

zedozinho said: “Self control. As a man you cannot and shouldn’t look to control people. Control yourself, look away. Put your headphones on focus on your reps.”

sylvia.ok added: “I am a 58 year old woman that goes to the gym and my eyes have seen pepper! These women might as well come naked to the gym. They don’t understand that one exudes sexiness when decently dressed but looks absolutely tacky and sleazy when scantily clad. Ladies, cover yourselves and avoid contracting crap at the gym. Keep your privates, private! ☹️”

realjudy_ claimed: “The Werey girls are deliberately doing that shit 😂😂😂😂😂, dem wan catch fish, na Mumu dey fall for such cheap trap”

tis_bella opined: “There should be space for women and men just like in abroad. Let them start from there.”

iamdjayjospa commented: “I am still trying to find out who actually gave this the ideal that gym house is where you find husband or those that are into hookups, i am still finding it difficult to understand their cr*zy pattern of dressing to the gym this days. One lady made a video on this same complain. Especially Nigerians, we do things too extra mehn, way too extra”

Watch the video below;

