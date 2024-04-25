Nigerian singer, Spyro has surprised fans on social media by revealing he has a twin sister.
The “Who’s Your Guy” hitmaker shared adorable photos of himself and his sibling on Instagram. The resemblance is undeniable.
Spyro playfully turned the reveal into a competition, asking fans to decide “WHO IS FINER?”
He jokingly warned them to choose wisely to avoid getting blocked.
He even offered a clue, referencing lyrics from his new song that call him a “FINE BOY.”
“A lot of you do not know that I am a twin but that’s not a conversation for today … So what I am here for is to ask , WHO IS FINER ? 👇 and pls mind your reply cos my hands are already on the “block” button
So let me give you a clue as to how to answer 😁
I particularly love that part of my new song that says “as a kid mama tell me I be FINE BOY” 😁” he wrote.
Fans of Spyro are having fun speculating who might win the “finer twin” title based on the photos.
whaleswavy commented: “You stay with music 🎶 while we give beauty to whom beauty is due to. MUSIC chose you while BEAUTY chose her 🤩🤭🤭”
ini_cash wrote: “The person standing next to the other person is finer”
iamthesuave stated: “Why do we have more pictures of u in this post? you’re disqualified”
annie___cosmetics wrote: “Why are you now threatening us 😂 we know who is finer don’t worry”
See the post below;
ALSO READ: I know you still have a crush on him” – Actress Peggy Ovire gives epic response to lady who accused her of forcing Frederick Leonard into marriage
Discussion about this post