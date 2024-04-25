Nigerian singer, Spyro has surprised fans on social media by revealing he has a twin sister.

The “Who’s Your Guy” hitmaker shared adorable photos of himself and his sibling on Instagram. The resemblance is undeniable.

Spyro playfully turned the reveal into a competition, asking fans to decide “WHO IS FINER?”

He jokingly warned them to choose wisely to avoid getting blocked.

He even offered a clue, referencing lyrics from his new song that call him a “FINE BOY.”

“A lot of you do not know that I am a twin but that’s not a conversation for today … So what I am here for is to ask , WHO IS FINER ? 👇 and pls mind your reply cos my hands are already on the “block” button

So let me give you a clue as to how to answer 😁

I particularly love that part of my new song that says “as a kid mama tell me I be FINE BOY” 😁” he wrote.

Fans of Spyro are having fun speculating who might win the “finer twin” title based on the photos.

whaleswavy commented: “You stay with music 🎶 while we give beauty to whom beauty is due to. MUSIC chose you while BEAUTY chose her 🤩🤭🤭”

ini_cash wrote: “The person standing next to the other person is finer”

iamthesuave stated: “Why do we have more pictures of u in this post? you’re disqualified”

annie___cosmetics wrote: “Why are you now threatening us 😂 we know who is finer don’t worry”

See the post below;

