Nigerian singer, Davido has continued to shower his wife, Chioma Adeleke with love on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared lovedup photos of himself and his Queen.

In his caption, OBO expressed his affection for Chioma.

He began by calling her his “Queen” and highlighting her “strength and grace” as qualities that inspire him daily.

Celebrating her birthday, Davido thanked Chioma for being his “rock” and a source of unwavering love.

He acknowledges her role in helping him navigate challenges and “shut out all the noise.”

The singer concluded the message with a toast to “more joy, laughter, and sweeeet music” in their lives together.

He wrote;

“Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! 🎉 Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love. Heres to more joy, laughter, and sweeeet music in our lives. I love you and It’s till infinity!!! ❤️❤️ #ChiomaDay”

See below;

ALSO READ: “How can you be so coldhearted?” – Nancy Iheme slams Jerry Amilo for posting video of Junior Pope’s lifeless body and sharing adverts