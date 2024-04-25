Recently, Nigerian Comedian, Real Warri Pikin and her family hosted veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, in their home.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of the movie Legend in her home.

In her caption, Real Warri Pikin referred to RMD as her “godfather” and expressed her deep appreciation for his positive influence.

According to her, he is a blessing to her family and he brings “so much love, laughter and prayers” whenever he visits.

The content creator also revealed her admiration for RMD’s acting career. She openly referred to him as her “idol” and expressed her delight at reuniting with him.

In her words;

“It was such a delight to host someone we love and respect soooooo much in our home yesterday

My godfather Sir Richard Mofe Damijo @mofedamijo aka PEREKUMO aka the man wey see my tomorrow 🙌

Thank you for being such a blessing to me and my family and for always bringing so much love, laughter and prayers with you.

We all can’t wait to have you again”

See below;

ALSO READ: “They were portrayed so wrong” – 2face & Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabel speaks on her parents’ portrayal on Netflix Young, Famous & African (Video)