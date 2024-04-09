Nigerian online personality, Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, allegedly purchased a Range Rover to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Recall that on his Instagram page, Verydarkman announced his birthday with a thought-provoking caption: “8-4-1994…damn turned 30 years old today, getting closer to the grave…aluta continua.”

Aluta continua is a Latin phrase meaning “the struggle continues”.

Adding to the intrigue, Verydarkman appeared in another social media post, seemingly behind the wheel of a Range Rover.

While there’s no official confirmation about who owns the car, captions circulating with the video claim it’s a birthday present Verydarkman bought for himself.

Also, an unknown person who was with VDM in the said car, could be heard saying “Range Rover, you know.”

This unconfirmed claim of a Range Rover purchase has caused a stir online, with fans and critics alike leaving comments:

techbro wrote: “if you jam this car, you would learn the hard way.”

uwaifodestinyo wrote: “Happy Birthday long life and prosperity more Grace.”

Urchmilli Empire wrote: “That feeling when ur driving mummy of Lagos Range Rover while she’s on vacation.”

Antonio Perrez wrote: “I dey wait blessingceo to come live oooo.”

J.boy: wrote “Na the room be content agba baller 🥰🥰 big name VDM.”

Aramide wrote: “That portable type I guess cuz that steering wheel no be like Ola of Lagos own.. na Range Rover indeed.”

Busybrain Interiors wrotennmbbgmbg. Wrote: “He never said he bought it o he has rich friends remember.”

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMM9F6bXR/

ALSO READ: “I don’t know what I did to deserve you. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life” Chisom Steve pens heartwarming note to husband , Iyke Anchor