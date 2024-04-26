Nollywood stars, Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson have set tongues wagging online with a recent social media post.

The movie star shared a photo collage featuring her and her colleague in what appears to be a very intimate moment.

In the photos, Timini rested his head on Bimbo’s chest, and both actors share a series of playful expressions.

The caption reads, “We find love in unexpected places, right, Timini “.

The photo has sparked reactions online. Some have expressed excitement at the possibility of Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson being a couple.

Other suggested the photo is a sneak peek at a scene from an upcoming movie project they’re working on together.

It’s Queen Glory wrote, “I wish u both get married. This love story too much

One Miley wrote, “Whether movie or real im rooting for you guys o

One Dani Krunz wrote, “That guy no get any love to give oh

One Promyxx wrote, “God knows I can’t date an actor cos jealousy will wound me”.

See the post below;



ALSO READ:VeryDarkMan drags Hilda Baci for not starting cooking class after collecting payment, she replies with evidence