Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has shared her excitement as her husband, businessman Churchill Olakunle, gifted to their baby daughter, Amelia a brand new car.

She shared the good news to her fans via Instagram.

Rosy Meurer posted video of the heartwarming moment Churchill Olakunle presented the luxury car; a Chevrolet blazer 2024 to her and their daughter.

The video, filmed at what appears to be a mall, captures the excitement as Churchill unveils a red car.

Sharing the video, Rosy expressed her overflowing joy and love for Churchill Olakunle as she reveals that they love the new ride.

She wrote;

“Surprise gift from Papa to his baby girl Amelia 😍Chevrolet blazer 2024 🎉 🍾 🎈 🎊

Thank you papa, we love it and WE LOVE YOU 💜

Cc: @olakunlechurchill”

The post has sparked reactions, with many fans taking to the comments section to shower the couple with congratulations.

Some left a sweet remarks about Amelia’s luxurious gift.

See below;

