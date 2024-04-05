Nigerian actress, Sarah Martins has called out Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi.

In an Instagram post, the businesswoman questioned Omowunmi’s choice not to take a DNA test, hinting at possible doubts regarding the paternity of Mohbad’s child.

She also criticized Omowunmi for remaining silent after Mohbad’s sister publicly accused the singer of wrongdoing.

Expressing her disappointment, Sarah Martins urged Mohbad’s wife to clear her name and protect the legacy of her late husband.

She wrote;

“At this point, Wunmi is doing too much!

Kai! Some women no get sense true true.

Your kwashiorkor sister had the effrontery to boldly come online to cause your so-called beloved late husband of giving you a series of infections when he was alive and you allowed it? Why are you so scared to do DNA tho? If I were you, I would have done it long ago to clear my name and protect the legacy of my late husband

When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking Mohbad?????

I am so disappointed at you! Kai!!!!”.

See below;



ALSO READ:“I don’t know what I did to deserve you. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life” Chisom Steve pens heartwarming note to husband , Iyke Anchor