The funeral arrangements for Nollywood actor John Paul “Junior Pope” Odonwodo have ignited a wave of questions online due to a change in the description of his family roles.

In the burial poster, the family included a list of his various family titles, such as “son,” “father,”, “uncle” and “favorite superstar”

However, the current version has sparked confusion as the title “husband” is noticeably absent.

This omission has surprised many fans, leading to speculation about Junior Pope ‘s marital status.

phynonens wrote: Why didn’t they include husband?

real_uj234765 wrote; With a heavy heart total submission to almighty God, we the family of …..In…… regret to announce the death of our beloved son, father uncle and favorite Superstar… Something is really not right here… Was JP not a husband to his wife? Why was it not written there? Bro Rest in peace…

There is something this guy wanted to tell us that death did not allow him talk am… Rest on King….

k4_karen wrote; Why didn’t they add husband among his many title? May God grant your soul

eternal rest Jnr pope, and grant your family the fortitude to bear this loss.

ginanelo1 wrote: Were they really divorced? I didn’t see husband there. May his soul rest in

peace.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Everyday I wake thinking how is ‘Envy of all women’ doing?” Amarachi Igidimbah consoles Junior Pope’s widow, Jennifer