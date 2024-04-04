Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, known by his stage name Bobrisky, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly disrespecting Nigeria’s currency, the Naira.

The EFCC apprehended Bobrisky on April 3, 2024, at approximately 3 pm in Lagos State’s Pinnock Estate.

According to it’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, Bobrisky is accused of:

Abusing Naira notes

Spraying Naira notes (a practice seen as disrespectful)

Potentially mutilating the currency



Bobrisky is currently being held at the EFCC’s Lagos facility and is expected to face legal proceedings in the near future.

“Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon” Oyewale said..

