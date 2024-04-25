BBNaija star, Liquorose Afije has addressed speculation about a romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Saga Adeolu.

The conversation began with a fan tweet featuring photos of Liquorose and Saga, accompanied by a dreamy caption about how well-suited they appear as a couple.

The tweet, by user callherkwinkwin, reads, “Omg SaRose they r soooo cute. See how they r holding each other.”

Liquorose wasted no time in shutting down any assumptions about a relationship.

She responded directly to the tweet, writing; “Smh u better not do any shipment.” (Smh means Shaking My Head)

This response has sparked mixed reactions from the BBNaija fanbase. Some fans voiced support for Liquorose’s stance.

However, others still hold onto the possibility of a romance between the two.

@dontgiveup wrote, “All the ships should continue to create content loqo and saga creating I like d way dt.”

Ogunsanya Maria warned, “No no no please you people should not start again leave my rose alone not with BBNJ boys never what they are doing is just to bring them out to market there self.e se.”

Basinat wrote, “Bbn fans no too get sense, Dem don dey ship. Once they see two people forming love or shining teeth, dem don start to ship without digging deep. Mumu people.”

However, dee00000001 wrote, I just pray this their thing is true cos they really look good together, it doesn’t look forced, the chemistry is out of here other people love come d sweet me pass them wahala”

dontgiveup4life wrote, “I like her way, very clear, not the other Adekunle accepting Adebeauty wen he’s not in dat ship, and now people dragging him with it, always clear d Air button.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “14 years on, we’re still saying I DO” Actress, Ufuoma McDermott grateful as she celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with husband