Nigerian comedian, Sabinus has mourned his friend, Late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that the actor passed away on April 10, 2024, in a boating accident in Delta State.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging. However, reports indicate Jnr Pope was traveling by boat to a filming location when the vessel capsized.

The news of Jnr Pope’s death has saddened many in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Taking to his instagram page, Sabinus expressed his grief, highlighting a planned collaboration with Junior Pope that remains unfinished.

He also praised Jnr Pope’s willingness to help others, recalling how the actor readily assisted on a project for Sabinus’ comedy series.

He wrote;

“Baba No Na We Still Have Unfinished Job. This CaNt Be True 💔💔💔 Ahhhhh !! You came through for me when I needed you on my job you treated me like a brother 🥹 Humility And Encouragement Was Part Of Your Lifestyle Ahhhh.

We did a job on sabi ride in just 1 hour we finished it , baba was so good and spontaneous ahhh this one pain me.”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You mean the world to me. I can give my Life just to make you happy” — Yul Edochie pens sweet note to daughter on her 19th birthday