Nigerian comedian Oga Sabinus is publicly thanking musician Davido for his significant contribution to his career success.

This comes amidst recent negative press surrounding OBO.

According to him, people can’t stand beside him and say any negative thing about the singer because they know how much he means to him.

Sabinus went on to recount how Davido shared one of his comedy skits on his social media platform, significantly increasing the comedian’s visibility.

When he reached out to him to express gratitude to him, the music star offered him N2 million to help him invest in better equipment and enhance his comedic productions.

He said;

“You can’t stand beside me and say something negative about Davido. I won’t let you. Even my woman knows. We have a portrait of Davido in our living room. After over a decade of being an underground comedian, Davido was the first big artiste who showed me love. He shared a video of him watching my skits on his Instagram handle. I messaged him to express gratitude and he sent 2M Naira to get good equipment and start shootings high quality skits. God Bless him forever.”

