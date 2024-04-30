Nigerian music fans witnessed a heated exchange on social media last night between Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Davido.

The drama began when Wizkid posted a leaked video of Davido and seemingly mocked a well-known music producer, Don Jazzy by calling him an “influencer.”

This triggered Davido’s fans and ignited the online feud.

Last night, Davido responded with a series of cryptic tweets believed to be aimed at Wizkid, one mentioning “light overcoming darkness” which many interpreted as a reference to Wizkid’s upcoming album “Morayo.”

“Dem no know your Gbedu”he wrote, adding; “When light comes, darkness vanishes. Let get active.

He also posted a video with his wife, suggesting Big Wiz tried to distract him from celebrating her birthday.

“They were trying to distract us, baby no mind dem”. He wrote.

The fight escalated quickly as Wizkid replied with insults, calling Davido delusional and his songwriter, Peruzzi a “pant washer.”

,U and all ur crew plus ur pant washer songwriter go to sleep at night thinking you got anything on me in music 🤣😂 wish u all well ✌️” he wrote.

He followed it up with another tweet, “U know what..no point. delusional niggas 😇 pray for y’all”

Davido replied; “WE NOT DELUSIONAL YOU’RE A SICK MAN.”

Wizkid however wasn’t finished. He shared a leaked video of Davido begging for sex again.

Davido fired back, calling Wizkid’s career “dead” and suggesting it was recently revived with no lasting success.

He replied:”That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”

In response, Wizkid claimed superiority and dismissed them with a “good luck” message.

He wrote: “I got nun to say to u my boy! I can retire today and you still not on my level. You be influencer with a song writer . Wish u well ✌️”

Davido fired back: “Size 7 shoe 😂 nigga shop at Footlocker kids”

