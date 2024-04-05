Nigerian gospel minister, Deborah Enenche has celebrated her husband, Sam Hawthorn on his birthday.

In an Instagram post, the daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche expressed her undying love for her husband.

The gospel singer feels her love for Sam is too complex to be fully captured in a text message.

Describing him as her favorite person, Deborah Enenche disclosed that she carries around a piece of her husband with her always.

“Happy birthday Bibi 🥹🥹🥹 @sam_hawthorn

I could write an essay 🥺.

I’ll simply say how much I love you and how much you mean to me can’t be compressed into text format. 🥹

You’re my favourite person and I carry around a piece of you with me always. 🥹

I pray Numbers 6:24-26 over you my floofie 🥹

We know and have seen that there is no better gift than the blessing of God 🥰.

I’ll play all your favourite Italian songs for you today 😁

PS: I love our birthdays because it’s the perfect opportunity to nom nom 🍝👅 #foodies 🤣🌯🍦🥟🍕🍟🌭🍗🍤🍰🍔”

