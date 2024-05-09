Nigerian singer, Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu is beaming with joy as she celebrates their daughter Imade Adeleke’s 9th birthday today.

Recall that Imade was born on May 14, 2015.

Over the years, Sophia has been dedicated to raising Imade with love and care.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sophia Momodu shared beautiful birthday photos of her daughter.

In a heartwarming birthday message, the proud expressed her gratitude for the blessings she’s experienced since Imade’s arrival.

“9 years ago today, God smiled at me & it’s been blessings ever since. Happy birthday to the love of my life!”. She wrote.

See below;

