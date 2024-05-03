Nigerian singer, Spyro has shared a powerful message about his mother ‘s prayers changing his life for the better.

Sharing lovely photos of himself and his mom, the music star revealed that he used to be down and out, but his mom never gave up on him.

According to Spyro, his mother used to tell him back then that God had big plans for him, and she kept praying for him even when things were tough.

Spyro feels his mom’s prayers are a big reason why he’s successful now. He wonders if people his age are as into prayer as their parents, because focusing on being a “baddie” or “Zaddy” might make it harder to connect with something spiritual.

The bottom line is, Spyro says our parents’ prayers are super important and we shouldn’t take them for granted.

He also pointed out that his generation needs to step up their prayer game to support the next one.

In his words;

“When I was a kid ,I was far from greatness … I was the odd one ,more like the rejected stone .I was a write off 😊 I remember my mum coming to visit me in boarding school one day and she bursted into tears after seeing the mess I was BUT in all of these she would call me and say “I know you are great ,God told me and many prophets have confirmed it and if God has said it ,IT WILL HAPPEN”

I grew up and things got really tough but she never for once stopped telling me “SANMI , OGO E MA TAN KARI AYE “ and she will look at me and say “except it’s not GOD that said it” she held on to the prophesy constantly praying ,even when I lost hope she kept #FAITH and SUDDENLY in 2023 out of nowhere everything changed 🥲

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE POWER OF A PRAYING MOTHER 😎 and this makes me wonder if men and women of my generation can pray as our parents did cos WHO WILL STAND IN THE GAP FOR THESE NEW KIDS” 🤔 life troubles do not recognize “BAD BITCH” “GENZ BADDIES” “ZADDY” “BIG BOY” life problems only respond to power

OH MY GENERATION,WAKE UP FROM THY SLUMBER

A lot of us are carried by our parents prayer ,what will carry our own kids ?

“And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force”

See below;

