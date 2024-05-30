Controversy has erupted on social media after Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus praised President Tinubu’s administration in an Instagram post.

The post, which celebrated the first year of the President’s tenure, was met with widespread criticism and backlash from netizens.

In the post, Eniola Badmus commended the president Tinubu’s “dedication and leadership” and expressed hope for “continued success and growth” under his guidance.

“Congratulations on your first year in office @officialasiwajubat

Your dedication and leadership have brought significant progress and hope to our nation. We look forward to continued success and growth under your guidance.” she wrote.

However, many social media users strongly disagreed with her assessment, citing various challenges and issues facing the country.

The backlash was swift and intense, with many commenters expressing frustration and disappointment. Some even invoked curses on the actress, while others offered more constructive feedback, urging continued hope and prayer for positive change.

dezzymilli wrote: “May the condition of Nigeria today be your portion in your generation to come”

aaderibigberahmon asked: “Why you wait make all of us sleep before you post am 😂😂😂😂😂”

mel__taste asked: “Significant to which nation ma? Mtcheeeew no be una fault God go judge all of una”

double_nick_homes commented: “Cursing eniola or the president won’t solve the problem of this country, this country has been spoiling not today and I don’t belive one person can change it within one year, we are expecting some changes truly but things are not getting better but we don’t have to loose hope all we can do is to still continue to pray and beelive God can change things ,despite all this hardship some ppl are still making in a legit way am not talking about politicians oh ,so w eshoild pray that during this regime God will favour us despite the hardship and also pray that things will change, if you won’t nigeria to be better again pray for nigeria ,I belive God still answer prayer 🙏🏾 “

