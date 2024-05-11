The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024 took place on May 11, at the Eko Convention Centre, honoring outstanding achievements in the African film and television industry.

The ceremony saw a gathering of industry professionals, celebrities, and fans, all eager to celebrate the best of African talent.

The winners of the AMVCA 2024 awards are:

Best Makeup: Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction: Abisola Omolade (Over the Bridge)

Best Costume Design: Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun)

Best Writing TV Series: Mona Ombogo (Volume)

Best Writing Movie: Tunde Babalola (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Best Sound Design: Grey Jones Ossai & Fisayo Adefolaju (Blood Vessel)

Best Editing: Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book)

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa): Femi Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa): Lavera Ndanunga (Ormoilaa Ogol)

Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa): Molebogeng, Mapoltlakele Mamakoko, Joseph, and Merlin Tafou Wambo (Motshameko O Kotsi)

Best Cinematography: KC Obiajulu (Over the Bridge)

Best Indigenous MNet Original: Adenoyi Joseph Omobulejo & Allen Onyige (Irora Iya)

Best Digital Content Creator: Issac Ayomide Olayinwola – Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence)

Best Short Film: Kagho Crowther Idhebor (Broken Mask)

Best Scripted MNet Original: Chinenye Nworah (Slum King)

Best Supporting Actress: Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Best Supporting Actor: Ademola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Trailblazer Award: Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Award: Esther Idowu Phillips (Iya Rainbow) and Richard Mode Damijo (RMD)

Best Lead Actress: Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Best Lead Actor: Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Best Director: BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

Best Film: BB Sasore, Derin Adeyokunnu & Eku Edewor (Breath of Life)

Congratulations to all the winners!

