BBNaija star, Ka3na has taken to social media to address a lingering misconception about her marriage to her late husband, Mr. Jones.

In a recent post, the businesswoman clarified that contrary to rumors, they did not divorce before his untimely passing.

Ka3na Jones emphasized that she was legally and traditionally married to her husband until his death, and she is now his widow.

Regarding remarriage, the reality star made it clear that she has no intention of changing her marital status or dropping her husband’s name.

She wrote;

“Public Announcement:

I believe it is necessary for me to clarify a misconception that has been circulating amongst the public. There are individuals who falsely claim that I was divorced from my late husband prior to his untimely passing. This is entirely untrue. I was legally and traditionally married to Mr. Jones, and I am now his widow. I have no intention of remarriage or changing my marital status by dropping my husband’s name.

I kindly request that everyone respects this statement and refrains from spreading any form of misinformation.

Sincerely,

Ms. Katrina Jones

#KA3NATHEBOSSLADY”

See Post:

