Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has celebrated his daughter, Deja’s 4th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to his Instagram page, AG baby described her as a constant source of joy and inspiration, saying she has brought immense happiness to his life since her arrival.

On her birthday, Adekunle Gold promised to always be there for his daughter, supporting her dreams and aspirations as she grows.

He wrote, “Before I met you, I loved you. Then I met you and love you even more than my heart can contain. From the day you came into our lives, it has been endless joy, and love that grows bigger with every “why” you ask. You are my little comedian, my small fish, and my heart’s greatest delight.

Omo mi Murewa,

There’s nothing in this world I won’t do for you.

Happy Big 4, Dej.”

Hours ago, Adekunle Gold’s wife, Simisola Kosoko, known as Simi celebrated their daughter with an adorable clip.

