Fabian, a young man from Benue, Nigeria, has introduced us to the oldest man in his village, Baba Asongo, who is believed to be over 130 years old.

Fabian took to his Facebook account to share photos of the old man.

The young man revealed that despite his advanced age, the oldest man in his village remains a fountain of knowledge and wisdom, sharing fascinating stories about his lineage and the Tiv Race.

Fabian, who has been visiting Baba Asongo regularly, shared that the elderly man has no children and is currently facing health issues.

He appealed for medical attention and support for Baba Asongo and his wife, emphasizing the importance of caring for such valuable individuals who possess a wealth of knowledge and experience.

In his words;

“I have written about this man and his wife before. For those who have followed his life stories on my timeline, you will be surprised, just as I am, that he is over 130 years old and has no children yet! I always make it a point to spend quality time with Baba Asongo. Every two months, I visit him, and each time, he shares stories that educate me about my lineage and the Tiv Race. Thanks to him, I have never been confused about our traditions.

Baba Asongo was around 58 years old when King Jato Aka passed away. He shared with me how Jato Aka died and the events that led to his death. He even told me how he rushed back home from Taraba when he heard that Jato Aka was sick. These are stories for another day…

Recently, Baba Asongo sent for me through Shagba Tyokase. When I visited him, I was saddened to see how weak he was. Age is indeed telling on him, and he urgently needs medical attention. I managed to get some money for their medications, and I hope to see him recover and regain his strength soon. People like him should stay with us for a long time, especially now that our society lacks such individuals.

Baba Asongo doesn’t have any children, and there is no specific person looking after him and his wife. My father, Chief Ikyumior Terseer Yaga, provided them with a shelter many years ago. If you are in Turan, please look for this man and visit him. Keep praying for him; he is an honest man who deserves our support and care.”

Let’s come together to support Baba Asongo and his wife during this challenging time. His wisdom, stories, and legacy are a treasure to our society, and we must ensure his well-being and care.”

