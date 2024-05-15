Nigerian singer, Portable’s 3rd babymama, Honey Berry, has posted a video on TikTok commenting on the singer’s recent arrest.

The Lagos State Police Command arrested Portable on Tuesday evening due to a dispute over a car purchase.

He had paid N13m for a N27m G-Wagon, claiming the vehicle was faulty, and refused to pay the outstanding N14m balance.

The car dealer reported the issue to the police, leading to Portable’s arrest.

In her video, Portable’s 3rd babymama, Honey Berry mentioned that she had previously asked the singer for financial support for their son’s care, which he refused.

She seems to be suggesting that his current situation is a consequence of his actions.

See below;

